Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $530.01

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $530.01 and last traded at $529.26, with a volume of 16437 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $528.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $531.67.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 118.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $512.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.79 million. Equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total transaction of $2,294,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,241 shares of company stock worth $12,495,890 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

See Also

