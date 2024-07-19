U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $44.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,087,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,520,589. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

