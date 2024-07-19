U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Sees Large Volume Increase

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 496,704 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 1,305,839 shares.The stock last traded at $15.45 and had previously closed at $15.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SLCA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.99.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.59 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.77%. U.S. Silica's revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Zach Carusona sold 42,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $662,507.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,445.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Silica

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 198.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,720,901 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,839,000 after buying an additional 3,138,425 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,951 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,823 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,034,000 after purchasing an additional 669,534 shares in the last quarter. Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,881,000. Finally, Soviero Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter worth $4,467,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Silica

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

Featured Articles

