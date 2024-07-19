Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,091 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 109,532 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $23,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 374.6% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 63,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 50,080 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.00. 1,788,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,917,090. The stock has a market cap of $140.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBER. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $6,083,974.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,297. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.