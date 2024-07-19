Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Ulta Beauty worth $30,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $389.70. The stock had a trading volume of 226,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,716. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $574.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $390.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.61.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

