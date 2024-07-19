UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.41

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.41 and last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UniCredit to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

UniCredit Stock Performance

About UniCredit

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.43.

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

Featured Articles

