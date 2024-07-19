Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Union Bankshares stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.28. Union Bankshares has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $115.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.79.
Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%.
Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
