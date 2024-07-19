United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) PT Raised to $68.00 at Truist Financial

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PRKS. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

United Parks & Resorts stock opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.75. United Parks & Resorts has a 12 month low of $40.87 and a 12 month high of $60.36.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.88 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 88.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 500 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $26,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,267 shares in the company, valued at $68,316.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 32,518 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,977.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,292.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 500 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $26,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,267 shares in the company, valued at $68,316.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

