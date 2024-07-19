UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $640.00 at Robert W. Baird

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $597.00 to $640.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $481.00 to $647.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.17.

NYSE UNH opened at $564.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $503.51 and a 200-day moving average of $500.73. The firm has a market cap of $519.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $581.50.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,478 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 564 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Bensler LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

