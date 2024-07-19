Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their outperform rating on shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $34.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.67. Unity Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $342.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

In related news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $70,694.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at $28,359.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

