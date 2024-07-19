Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at $626,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 16.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 382.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 32.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 599.2% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.57.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLED traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,543. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $133.67 and a 1-year high of $237.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.86.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $165.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 36.00%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Insider Transactions at Universal Display

In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,909,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,337.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

