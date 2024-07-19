Unizen (ZCX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.59 Million

Unizen (ZCX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Unizen token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unizen has a market cap of $63.85 million and $2.59 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unizen has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unizen Profile

Unizen launched on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 947,625,553 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

