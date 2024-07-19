USDX [Kava] (USDX) Price Reaches $0.80 on Major Exchanges

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $89.14 million and approximately $286,728.57 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001253 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,748.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.02 or 0.00602017 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00046610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00072629 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009911 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

