Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Utz Brands stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 246,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,096. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.08, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $20.04.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $346.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Utz Brands

In other news, Director Christina Choi sold 3,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $56,816.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christina Choi sold 3,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $56,816.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,740 shares in the company, valued at $534,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 66,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $1,284,225.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,315,693 shares in the company, valued at $45,040,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 497,178 shares of company stock worth $9,387,927. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Utz Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Utz Brands by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 1,428.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

Featured Stories

