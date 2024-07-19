Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Pickering Energy Partners

Pickering Energy Partners downgraded shares of Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VAL. StockNews.com raised Valaris to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Valaris from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.20.

VAL opened at $77.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.21. Valaris has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $80.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.31.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.00 million. Valaris had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 3.81%. Analysts forecast that Valaris will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 1.0% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 5.4% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 3.0% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 180.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 1.9% in the second quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

