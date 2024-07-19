Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 77.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,520 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,866,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,244,000 after acquiring an additional 171,161 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.04. 181,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.38 and a 200 day moving average of $178.61. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $190.97.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

