Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Elite Life Management LLC

Elite Life Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 19.5% of Elite Life Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Elite Life Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,986,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,388,713. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $51.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.18.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.