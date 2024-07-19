Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by JDM Financial Group LLC

JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of JDM Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 144,542 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.62. 6,986,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,388,713. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $51.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.18.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.