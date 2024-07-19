Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Increased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 432.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 79,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $248.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,578. The company has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $253.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

