Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Holdings Increased by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Envision Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $232.48. 106,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,636. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.24. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.43 and a 12-month high of $239.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

