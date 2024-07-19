Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Position Boosted by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.77. The company had a trading volume of 108,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,145. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.43 and a 1-year high of $239.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

