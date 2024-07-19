Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Position Cut by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,793,000 after buying an additional 185,410 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,043,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,346,000 after purchasing an additional 159,028 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,208,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,102,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $17,403,000.

VOE stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.78. 58,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,408. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $159.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

