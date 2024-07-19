Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $507.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,045,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,097,019. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $519.40. The stock has a market cap of $460.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

