Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 290,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,527,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 131.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $272.76. 2,896,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,506. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.10. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $279.21. The company has a market cap of $409.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

