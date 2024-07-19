Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 90.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,564 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,839,000 after acquiring an additional 223,940 shares during the period. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,827 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.24. 545,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,749. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $168.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.63 and its 200 day moving average is $157.57. The firm has a market cap of $117.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

