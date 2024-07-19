Veren (VRN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Veren (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect Veren to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.
Veren (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $821.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.78 million. Veren had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. On average, analysts expect Veren to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Veren Stock Performance
Shares of VRN stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.11 and a beta of 2.17. Veren has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28.
Veren Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Veren from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th.
Veren Company Profile
Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.
