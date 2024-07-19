Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vericel presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.33.

Get Vericel alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VCEL

Vericel Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $51.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.69. Vericel has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,117.88 and a beta of 1.70.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vericel will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $772,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $772,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 6,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $304,875.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,924.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,291 shares of company stock worth $2,201,769 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vericel

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 226,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 112,169 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 560,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,957,000 after buying an additional 97,952 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 55,796 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 679,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,330,000 after buying an additional 206,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 509.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 836,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,514,000 after buying an additional 699,147 shares in the last quarter.

About Vericel

(Get Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.