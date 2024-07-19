Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Shares Up 4.7%

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.52 and last traded at $12.52. Approximately 726,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,269,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

VSTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vestis in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.59.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $705.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.54 million. Vestis’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vestis Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

In related news, Director James Phillip Holloman purchased 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $200,586.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,132 shares in the company, valued at $438,230.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vestis news, Director James Phillip Holloman bought 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $200,586.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,230.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Williams Ena Koschel purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $104,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,093.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,830,779 shares of company stock worth $28,501,849.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

