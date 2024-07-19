Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.33

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.33 and last traded at $41.29, with a volume of 161790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VNOM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Viper Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.57.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VNOM

Viper Energy Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.26.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $205.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after buying an additional 70,815 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,760,000. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 181,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.