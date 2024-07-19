Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $271.06 and last traded at $271.02. Approximately 1,411,992 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 6,837,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $269.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $302.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.72.

Visa Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $486.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.31 and its 200 day moving average is $274.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

