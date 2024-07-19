Visionary (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) Trading 1.8% Higher

Visionary Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GV – Get Free Report) was up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 806 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 42,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.
Visionary Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.
About Visionary
Visionary Holdings Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.
