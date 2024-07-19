Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.01

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.01 and last traded at $48.89, with a volume of 282842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Vista Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup cut Vista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Vista Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIST

Vista Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $317.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.44 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 38.04%. Analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 5,929,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,980,000 after purchasing an additional 559,185 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,307,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,079,000 after buying an additional 287,548 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,231,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,339,000 after buying an additional 802,252 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,318,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,145,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.