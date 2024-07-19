Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Trading Down 4.1%

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $108.90 and last traded at $108.90. 21,253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 264,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.55.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $161.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.45 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 404.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 405,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,665,000 after purchasing an additional 324,946 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $40,092,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Visteon by 416.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after buying an additional 120,210 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its holdings in Visteon by 13.6% during the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 546,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,288,000 after buying an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visteon by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,155,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,360,000 after buying an additional 60,507 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

