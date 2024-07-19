Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 464,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,811 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Vistra were worth $32,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vistra by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,146,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,779,000 after buying an additional 300,355 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 19,070.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,566,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537,584 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,797,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,800,000 after purchasing an additional 282,056 shares during the period. Third Point LLC grew its position in Vistra by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,192,000 after purchasing an additional 995,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,244,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,516,000 after purchasing an additional 99,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Vistra Price Performance

VST stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.51. 1,757,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,691,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.79. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $107.24. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lisa Crutchfield acquired 335 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

