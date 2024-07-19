VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

VolitionRx Price Performance

VNRX stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. VolitionRx has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.54. The stock has a market cap of $54.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VolitionRx will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VolitionRx

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VolitionRx stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of VolitionRx at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

