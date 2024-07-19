WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Position Raised by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $983,000. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 582,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,022,000 after acquiring an additional 131,797 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,391,000 after acquiring an additional 19,867 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 428,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 324.5% during the 4th quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 39,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 30,009 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.55. 1,519,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,013. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $93.37. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

