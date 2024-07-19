Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $425.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wingstop from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.89.

Wingstop Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:WING traded up $7.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $373.32. The company had a trading volume of 93,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 132.85, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $396.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.46. Wingstop has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $431.03.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total value of $295,927.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,431.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total transaction of $295,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,431.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total value of $215,595.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,191 shares of company stock worth $2,443,547. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

