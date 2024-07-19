Weis Markets, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:WMK)

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th.

Weis Markets has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Weis Markets Trading Down 0.9 %

WMK stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.08. 82,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,783. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.46. Weis Markets has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $72.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 2.14%.

In other news, Director Edward John Lauth III bought 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,094.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at $99,094.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

