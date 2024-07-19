Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Lowered to $61.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.31.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $59.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $206.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slagle Financial LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 138,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 68,356 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,499,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 38,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 152,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

