Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.03

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.03 and last traded at $58.03, with a volume of 48788 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WABC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WABC

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.52.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 48.35%. Research analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westamerica Bancorporation

In other news, CFO John A. Thorson sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $51,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 635 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $30,232.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,915.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John A. Thorson sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $51,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WABC. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $113,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.