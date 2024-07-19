Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WAL stock opened at $75.87 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $76.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.57%.

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WAL. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.29.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

