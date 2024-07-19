Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $30.32 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 37,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 130,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 34,068 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

