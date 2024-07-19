White Gold (CVE:WGO) Trading Down 1.8%

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report) was down 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 685 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 88,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.61 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.29.
White Gold (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that White Gold Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.
