WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.81.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Anthony Tamer sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $12,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,976,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,311,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 1,130.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 19.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 18,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHF stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $282.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $13.69.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Research analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.66%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.80%.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

