William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. William Penn Bancorporation had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 million.

William Penn Bancorporation Stock Up 0.8 %

WMPN stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,452. William Penn Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $113.66 million, a P/E ratio of 133.78 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.05.

William Penn Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

