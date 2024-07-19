WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,793 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.11% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $9,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 154.1% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 244,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 148,068 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,507,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 114,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WSC stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.01. 1,993,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

