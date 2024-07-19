WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) Shares Down 0.1%

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.78 and last traded at $26.78. 162,914 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 211,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.29.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USDU. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 324,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after buying an additional 28,928 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 2,410.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000.

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (USDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Dollar Total Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that goes long the US dollar against a basket of global currencies from developed as well as emerging markets. USDU was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

