WNS (NYSE:WNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. WNS had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. WNS updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.420-4.680 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $4.42-4.68 EPS.

Shares of WNS stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.08. The company had a trading volume of 67,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,241. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.96. WNS has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $75.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49.

WNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.22.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

