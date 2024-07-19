WNS (NYSE:WNS) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.42-4.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. WNS also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.420-4.680 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on WNS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on WNS from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.22.

WNS Price Performance

WNS opened at $57.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. WNS has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $75.12.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. WNS had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

