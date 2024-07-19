WNS (NYSE:WNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. WNS had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. WNS’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. WNS updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.420-4.680 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $4.42-4.68 EPS.

WNS Price Performance

WNS stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.41. 43,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,469. WNS has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $75.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of WNS from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.22.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

